 LIVE !  :  India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Some of dad's films are over-the-top: Rajinikanth's daughter

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 8:49 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 9:18 am IST
She was speaking at the launch of her debut book 'Standing On An Apple Box at India Habitat Centre.
Aishwarya has produced films like '3' starring her husband Dhanush.
 Aishwarya has produced films like '3' starring her husband Dhanush.

New Delhi: Worshipped by his fans across the globe for his antics, superstar Rajinikanth has a critic at home in his own daughter, who feels he goes "over-the-top" in some of his films.

"I am one of his biggest critics. I feel that some of his movies are a bit over-the-top," says Aishwarya R Dhanush, who keeps reminding him the same, without "sounding harsh".

She was speaking at the launch of her debut book "Standing On An Apple Box" at India Habitat Centre here. The book is a semi-fictional memoir of the good, bad and ugly of being the daughter of one of the most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry.

The foreword has been penned by Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was also present at the launch.

Aishwarya has dedicated the book to the "star kids" who have "managed to retain their sensibility and sanity," despite being in the spotlight.

"People should understand that this comes with its own pros and cons. We are under constant scrutiny, and people expect only perfection out of you," she says.

Talking about the bond that her father and her actor husband Dhanush share, the director-writer says there exists a mutual admiration between the two, both on personal and professional terms.

"Dhanush has been a fan of my father since his childhood. They share mutual respect for each other. Also, the fact that Dhanush made it big on his own and not because he is someone's son-in-law is something my father deeply admires," she says.

A mother of two, she says she has made sure to keep her children away from the spotlight, in order to let them lead a "normal childhood".

"They are only allowed to watch their father's or grand-father's films, besides animated movies. In fact, they hardly know about any star other than their father and grand-father. This is deliberate.

"I don't want them to limit themselves with this profession. Because, that should not happen by default, but out of interest. I would love to see them become a scientist for that matter," she says.

Aishwarya, who always wanted to be a filmmaker, says it was an early experience from a film set that inspired the unique title of her book.

"Apple box is a film industry term. I wanted to be a filmmaker since the very beginning, and when I was young, I stood on the apple box to reach the camera lens.

"I guess that was one incident that changed the way I saw the industry. Because it was magic when you see it through the lens. So, the title of my book had to be this," she says.

About her father's reaction to the Rajinikanth jokes trending on social media, she says the actor "enjoys and laughs at them".

"It is beautiful, cute and quirky in its own way. Yes, he definitely laughs at them. It is like people thinking of you in every dramatic situation, which I like to call 'affectionate humour'," she says.

Tags: rajinikanth, aishwarya dhanush
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Insect in saline bottle at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Prabhalika was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on December 7 and was undergoing treatment for both fever and pneumonia.
 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Vidya Balan in the family way?

Vidya Balan

Rakesh Roshan goes back on his own words?

Rakesh Roshan

Pics: Bollywood heartthrob Arunoday Singh gets hitched to girlfriend Lee Elton

The actor shared this picture on Instagram, captioning it: Married the girl of my dreams, drove her home in an old Cadillac. Micdrop.

Watch: Aditya-Shraddha sensuously revisit Humma Humma for OK Jaanu

Screengrabs from the video.

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar to clash with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi

Ironically, Dutt's last film was with Aamir where he had a special apperance. A still from the film 'PK'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham