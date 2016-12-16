Hrithik wanted to appear on KWK with Yami Gautam; makers said no?

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has suddenly turned into a platform for film promotions. The first episode of this season saw Alia and SRK promoting ‘Dear Zindagi’ and following this superstar’s footsteps is his superstar friend Aamir Khan.

Aamir, whose episode will be aired on December 18, was joined by his ‘Dangal’ daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

So what happened when ‘Kaabil’ star Hrithik Roshan expressed his desire to appear on the popular show with his co-star Yami Gautam? His request was not-so-politely turned down.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Hrithik’s suggestion was not accepted by the makers of KWK as Yami is not good enough to appear on the show.

Yami has a Filmfare nomination and 2 ‘Best Debut’ awards to her credit, way more famous than Sanya and Fatima at least. Don’t you agree?

We smell partiality here!