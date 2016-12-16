Hrithik wanted to appear on KWK with Yami Gautam; makers said no?

 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets but England look to dominate India on Day 1 of the fifth Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: Jadeja removes Root before tea interval
 
DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2016, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 3:54 pm IST
Karan has already hosted lesser known ‘celebrities’ in this season.
Hrithik's 'Kaabil' is releasing on January 25.
Mumbai: Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has suddenly turned into a platform for film promotions. The first episode of this season saw Alia and SRK promoting ‘Dear Zindagi’ and following this superstar’s footsteps is his superstar friend Aamir Khan.

Aamir, whose episode will be aired on December 18, was joined by his ‘Dangal’ daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

So what happened when ‘Kaabil’ star Hrithik Roshan expressed his desire to appear on the popular show with his co-star Yami Gautam? His request was not-so-politely turned down.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Hrithik’s suggestion was not accepted by the makers of KWK as Yami is not good enough to appear on the show.

Yami has a Filmfare nomination and 2 ‘Best Debut’ awards to her credit, way more famous than Sanya and Fatima at least. Don’t you agree?

We smell partiality here!

