Watch: Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer is exciting and larger than life

Published Mar 16, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 9:49 am IST
The high-octane combat scenes, VFX, emotions and drama in the trailer is defintiely worth a watch.
Screengrabs from the trailer.
 Screengrabs from the trailer.

Mumbai: S S Rajamouli’s 2015 release ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ was one of the biggest and the most expensive films seen in India, which also went on to do blockbuster business at the box office.

The sequel has been in the making for the last two years and has been highly anticipated, with fans particularly keen to see the trailer since the announcement of the release date.

The makers have finally released the trailer on Thursday and there is no doubt that it promises to be bigger and better than last time.

We see Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali, promising to protect the kingdom of Mahishmati and even being ready to sacrifice himself for the people of the kingdom. He takes on the baddies, Katappa and Bhallala Deva, played by Sathyaraj and Rana Daggubati respectively, in some intense war sequences in the trailer.

We also see Maharani Devasena, played by Anushka Shetty, showcasing her fight skills. The romantic bond between Baahubali and Maharani Deva also shines through beautifully in the trailer and will definitely be one of the highlights of the film.

The high-octane combat scenes, VFX, emotions and drama will definitely make fans rush to the theatres to book their tickets.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' releases on April 28.

Watch the Telugu trailer here:

Watch the Hindi trailer here:

Tags: baahubali — the conclusion, baahubali 2, prabhas, ss rajamouli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

