Third party FIR against TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar in molestation row

Published Mar 16, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
Multiple women had recently come forward revealing their unpleasant experiences with him.
Arunabh is slated to be seen in the second season of the hit web-series, 'Pitchers'.
Mumbai: CEO of The Viral Fever (TVF) has landed in fresh trouble, as a third party FIR has been filed against him in Mumbai, as per a report by CNNnews18. The complaint has been filed by lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee.

Earlier an unidentified woman, claiming to be a former employee of TVF, had accused Arunabh of molesting her several times during her two-year stint with it.

Blogged under the pseudonym of ‘Indian Fowler’, the blog titled ‘The Indian Uber- That is TVF’ narrated seemingly horrific details of her encounters with Kumar. TVF, however, vehemently denied all allegations in an official statement.

Following these, scores of women came forward to reveal their own personal experiences with him, which aggravated the situation. Arunabh later urged for a police investigation to be initiated.

The accusations garnered widespread sensationalisation and traction thanks to Arunabh and TVF's massive internet following.

Further details are awaited.

