Entertainment, Bollywood

Graft case: TV actor Anuj Saxena surrenders in court

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Saxena surrendered in special court in graft case involving ex-Corporate Affairs DG B K Bansal who committed suicide.
Anuj Saxena
New Delhi: TV actor Anuj Saxena today surrendered before a Delhi court in connection with a graft case in which co-accused and senior bureaucrat B K Bansal, his wife and children committed suicide last year.

Saxena, who was asked by the Delhi High Court to surrender by February 17, made himself available before Special Judge Gurdeep Singh.

The high court had on February 13 issued the direction after Saxena's lawyer decided to withdraw the anticipatory bail plea moved by him, when the court said it was "not inclined to grant the relief" as the accused appeared to be the "ultimate beneficiary".

CBI has alleged that Saxena had played a direct role in bribing Bansal to ensure that he does not order an SFIO inspection against his company on charges of illegal collection of Rs 175 crore from 24,000 investors, diversion of funds to companies abroad and not filing returns on time.

Bansal, who was out on bail, allegedly hung himself along with his son at their residence on the intervening night of September 26-27, 2016, with a purported suicide note claiming "harassment" by CBI.

Bansal was arrested by CBI on July 16, 2016, for allegedly accepting bribe from the pharmaceutical company.

Three days later, his wife Satyabala (58) and daughter Neha (28) allegedly hung themselves from ceiling fans at their residence in Nilkanth Apartments in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar.

