Entertainment, Bollywood

Not everyone has the courage to do what Priyanka has done: Kareena on KWK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2017, 11:56 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
Seems like all's finally well between the two, who have been known as the most bitter rivals of Bollywood.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Once upon a time, Kareena and Priyanka, who shared screen space in ‘Aitraaz’ and ‘Don’, were rumoured to be rivals. Though the two worked in two films together, they never shared a friendly relationship with each other. Even on KWK’s season 3, Kareena called out to Priyanka on her fake accent, asking where she got it from. Later, Piggy Chops politely hit back by saying that it is from the same place where Kareena’s boyfriend (Saif) had got it.

Apart from this, the two actresses also have Shahid as a common factor in their lives as Priyanka dated the actor after he broke up with Kareena. But seems like Kareena and Priyanka’s cold war is a topic of the past as 'Ki and Ka' star heaped praises on the 'Quantico' actor.

In the new episode of Karan Johar’s TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor went all out. From gossip to witty remarks, the two gorgeous ladies spoke their minds without a hesitation.

From accusing Kareena of being a pregnant stalker to quizzing Sonam about their secret Kapoor Sisters and co, Karan left no stone unturned.

Talking about Priyanka and Deepika's Hollywood adventures, Kareena praised Priyanka by saying that not everybody can do what she has done. "I feel what Priyanka has done, I don't think everyone has the courage and passion. I do not have. For Deepika, I have no idea, but I am sure she will do well. Priyanka does make India proud. She conducts herself really well in interviews," Kareena said.

Well, seems like all's finally well between the two.

Tags: kareena kapoor khan, priyanka chopra, koffee with karan season 5
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor

I am always dating a businessman from London: Sonam Kapoor on KWK

While Kareena's an open book, Sonam likes to keep her personal life private and so far, the actress has succeeded.
16 Jan 2017 11:30 AM
Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

KWK: Cousins Kareena-Karishma want Sonam to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor?

Bebo is clearly smitten by her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star Sonam and reckons that she will be a good wife to her brother.
14 Jan 2017 10:10 AM
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kpaoor

KWK teaser: Role swapping alert! Kareena exhibits frankness, Sonam holds back?!

Sonam may give away everything but not secret details of her personal life.
09 Jan 2017 8:21 PM
Screengrab from Koffee with Karan's new epsiode.

KWK: From shower sex to handcuffs, Sidharth and Jacqueline have done it all

On the show, Sidharth and Jacqueline candidly spoke about their sexual adventures.
08 Jan 2017 8:55 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking! Karan Johar confesses to have been cheated on, on his show

Karan Johar revealed the same, on his show Koffee with Karan, while Priyanka Chopra had been the guest
 

I'll behead Aryan and AbRam if they ever hurt a woman: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has warned his kids to never disobey women.
 

iPhone 8 to feature highest water-resistance

The iPhone 7 holds IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. (Photo: 9to5 mac)
 

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad calls Pakistan circket team ‘Green Shits’, gets trolled

Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni, no longer the captain, asks for a review before Virat Kohli

The on-field umpire gave Morgan not out but Dhoni was confident and went for the TV referral straight away. (Photo: Screegrab)
 

Ishan Khattar, Shahid Kapoor’s brother, will debut alongside Deepika Padukone?

Deepika is currently working with Ishaan's brother, Shahid Kapoor, in 'Padmavati'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: Kangana, Shahid and Saif talk about their challenging roles in Rangoon

Rangoon is period drama film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

Ishan Khattar, Shahid Kapoor’s brother, will debut alongside Deepika Padukone?

Deepika is currently working with Ishaan's brother, Shahid Kapoor, in 'Padmavati'.

Priyanka bounces back on her feet, thanks fans for their well-wishes

All's ok with Quantico star Priyanka Chopra!

I am always dating a businessman from London: Sonam Kapoor on KWK

Sonam Kapoor

John Abraham, Priya Runchal won’t come on telly together

John Abraham has made sure his wife Priya Runchal’s life is kept away from the camera flashes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham