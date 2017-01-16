Not everyone has the courage to do what Priyanka has done: Kareena on KWK

Mumbai: Once upon a time, Kareena and Priyanka, who shared screen space in ‘Aitraaz’ and ‘Don’, were rumoured to be rivals. Though the two worked in two films together, they never shared a friendly relationship with each other. Even on KWK’s season 3, Kareena called out to Priyanka on her fake accent, asking where she got it from. Later, Piggy Chops politely hit back by saying that it is from the same place where Kareena’s boyfriend (Saif) had got it.

Apart from this, the two actresses also have Shahid as a common factor in their lives as Priyanka dated the actor after he broke up with Kareena. But seems like Kareena and Priyanka’s cold war is a topic of the past as 'Ki and Ka' star heaped praises on the 'Quantico' actor.

In the new episode of Karan Johar’s TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor went all out. From gossip to witty remarks, the two gorgeous ladies spoke their minds without a hesitation.

From accusing Kareena of being a pregnant stalker to quizzing Sonam about their secret Kapoor Sisters and co, Karan left no stone unturned.

Talking about Priyanka and Deepika's Hollywood adventures, Kareena praised Priyanka by saying that not everybody can do what she has done. "I feel what Priyanka has done, I don't think everyone has the courage and passion. I do not have. For Deepika, I have no idea, but I am sure she will do well. Priyanka does make India proud. She conducts herself really well in interviews," Kareena said.

Well, seems like all's finally well between the two.