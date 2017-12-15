search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao's Newton fails to make the cut at Oscars

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 10:25 am IST
The Academy has announced that the Amit Masurkar-directed black comedy is not a part of the chosen nine films.
Rajkummar Rao in Newton.
 Rajkummar Rao in Newton.

Los Angeles: 'Newton', India's officialentry in the Best Foreign Language category at the 90th Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS) has announced that the Amit Masurkar-directed black comedy is not a part of the nine-film line-up which have advanced to the next round of voting.

 

The nine films are - "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile), "In the Fade" (Germany), "On Body and Soul" (Hungary), "Foxtrot" (Israel), "The Insult" (Lebanon), "Loveless" (Russia), Felicite (Senegal), "The Wound" (South Africa) and "The Square" (Sweden).

Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles, the Hindi language film chronicles the foibles of democracy in the jungles of Chhattisgarh. Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23.

No Indian film has ever won an Oscar. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the Best Foreign Film category list was Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan' in 2001.

'Mother India' (1958) and 'Salaam Bombay' (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

Tamil film 'Visaranai' by director Vetrimaaran was India's official submission to the Oscars last year.

The ceremony will be held on March 4 in Los Angeles.

Tags: film newton, rajkummar rao, oscars 2018


Related Stories

We need people like Newton in our society and system: Rajkummar Rao
Needed a lot of honesty and gut feeling to make Newton: Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao's Newton India's official entry to Oscars


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men with ‘dad bods’ get more matches on online dating apps

Men who carry a few extra pounds around the stomach are looked at being more attractive that those who are tall or thin.
 

Here's how you can make your date feel special

Ditch your regular cinema visits and find out about such festivals taking place near you where you both can get entertained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it’s pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.
 

Women reach their peak happiness after their partners die: Survey

Women are happiest at 85, survey reveals. (Photo: Pexels)
 

I’d have broken that man’s leg: Kangana backs Zaira over armrest issue in incident

After actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Zaira Wasim's viral video.
 

Doctor allegedly encourages woman to have more sex to treat bipolar disorder

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

His sense of humour will be missed: Aamir, Akshay, others mourn Neeraj Vora's demise

Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan had both worked with Neeraj Vora.

Watch: Salman and Katrina 'sing' Tiger Zinda Hai's Swag Se Swagat in Arabic

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Kangana Ranaut livid at backlash for Zaira Wasim

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Zaira Wasim's viral video.

The condom conundrum

The issue has now snowballed raising questions about the sensitivity of audiences and the quality of sex education in the country. (Photo: DC)

Like Padmavati, Journey of Bhangover also got delayed because of CBFC: Director

A still from 'Journey of Bhangover.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham