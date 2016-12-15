Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman's Sultan most trending film of 2016, Rajinikanth's Kabali second

Other movies that feature are 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', both of which released amid controversy.
Salman Khan in 'Sultan' and Rajinikanth in 'Kabali'.
New Delhi: Salman Khan-starrer 'Sultan' dominated the list of top trending movies of 2016, followed by Rajinikanth's 'Kabali', according to Google India.

Other movies that feature in the list are 'Udta Punjab', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', both of which released amid controversy, besides Akshay Kumar starrers 'Airlift' and 'Rustom', Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' and Hrithik Roshan-fronted box office debacle 'Mohenjo Daro'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's powerful performance in Dhoni biopic ensured him the first spot in the most trending Bollywood actors' list where he is followed by Kabir Bedi, newcomer Harshvardhan Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Suraj Pancholi and Anupam Kher among others.

Disha Patani was top in the most trending female Bollywood stars' list, which had names of Pooja Hegde, Mandana Karimi, Urvashi Rautela, Urmila Matondkar, Saiyami Kher, Nora Fatehi, Vaani Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur.

Interestingly, Patani, Hegde and Rautela are also in the top trending people list, which is topped by US President-elect Donald Trump.

