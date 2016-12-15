Kareena and the baby are healthy: Randhir Kapoor

Kareena has self-confessedly ‘owned’ her pregnancy and friends and family of the actress couldn’t be more proud of her. But in the past few days, Bebo, who is due on December 20, has slowed down on work commitments and public appearances. Rumours of health scare stemmed out of the fact that the actress suddenly stopped stepping out of her house.

But Papa Kapoor has cleared the air. He told a leading daily that both the baby and Kareena are healthy. “Kareena and the baby are healthy, and there is no reason to worry. The doctors are regularly monitoring her health. Preparations to welcome our grandkid have already begun,” said Randhir Kapoor.

Bebo, on the other hand, stepped out in style with her gang of girls, actors Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak, to put speculations to rest.