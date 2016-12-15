Entertainment, Bollywood

Kareena and the baby are healthy: Randhir Kapoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2016, 3:09 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 3:09 am IST
Randhir Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Kareena’s pregnancy complications.
Kareena was spotted lunching with Karishma and Amrita at a Khar restaurant
 Kareena was spotted lunching with Karishma and Amrita at a Khar restaurant

Kareena has self-confessedly ‘owned’ her pregnancy and friends and family of the actress couldn’t be more proud of her. But in the past few days, Bebo, who is due on December 20, has slowed down on work commitments and public appearances. Rumours of health scare stemmed out of the fact that the actress suddenly stopped stepping out of her house.

But Papa Kapoor has cleared the air. He told a leading daily that both the baby and Kareena are healthy. “Kareena and the baby are healthy, and there is no reason to worry. The doctors are regularly monitoring her health. Preparations to welcome our grandkid have already begun,” said Randhir Kapoor.

Bebo, on the other hand, stepped out in style with her gang of girls, actors Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak, to put speculations to rest.

Tags: kareena kapoor, randhir kapoor

Nation Gallery

Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded the city and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Vardah batters Tamil Nadu, Chennai resembles ghost town
Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Akshay and Anupam celebrate their 20th film together in the most adorable way!

Akshay Kumar shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)
 

Heroic dog calls 911, reports emergency to save blind owner

The quick thinking dog was rewarded with food and toys (Photo: Facebook)
 

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

The lady is a champ!

Still from a movie Befikre

Dangal actress Fatima Shaikh is in the big league

Fatima Sana Shaikh

A sneak peak into Ranbir’s new home

Ranbir Kapoor with Gauri Khan

Sujoy Ghosh, Vidya Balan to tell a third Kahaani

Vidya Balan

HC permits Sooraj to intervene in petition by Jiah's mother against CBI chargesheet

A division bench of Justices RV More and Shalini Phansalkar Joshi on Wednesday allowed the intervention application and posted the matter for hearing on January 14.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham