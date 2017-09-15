Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan, Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai get release dates

ANI
Published Sep 15, 2017, 6:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 6:28 pm IST
YRF announced the release dates of Thugs of Hindostan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Hichki and other films.
Aamir is going to collaborate with Big B for the very first time in 'Thugs of Hindostan'.
New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan- Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' and Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki' have finally got their release dates.

The studio shared the movie calendar on its Twitter.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is all set to release on November 7, 2018.

Talking about the progress of the movie recently, Big B took to his blog and wrote, "The progress on 'Thugs of Hindostan' continues unabated and there is much to be written about, but confidentiality coerces me to preclude you to such observations and so the silence... silence outside, but inside it is a loud and active audience working on the film in various degrees and folds."

"And in particular, a great delight to find so many women on set working harder than the men, in a job which one could never have dreamt about in our times," he added.

Rani Mukerji's ' Hichki' has been scheduled to hit the screens on February 23, 2018.

The movie is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and the actress has already finished shooting for the same

