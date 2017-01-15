Entertainment, Bollywood

Anil Kapoor's most acclaimed film Nayak to have a sequel

The film has officially been greenlit.
Anil Kapoor is all set to return in the film’s official sequel.
S. Shankar had given Anil Kapoor one of his most acclaimed roles in 2001’s Nayak.

And now, the man is all set to return in the film’s official sequel. The film has officially been greenlit, with renowned screen-writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli, scripting the film. The veteran writer had also scripted Baahubali, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Though the AR Rahman musical had been a box-office debacle, it later developed a massive cult upon TV viewership. Rani Mukherji ,Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri had also played pivotal roles in the film. There could probably not have been better news for Anil Kapoor and Nayak fans!

