Filmfare Awards: Dangal reign continues, bags Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director

New Delhi: Looks like the 'Dangal' mania is still on! The 62nd Filmfare Awards saw 'Dangal' as the king of the night as it took away all the major awards like- for Best Film, Best Actor (Aamir Khan) and Best Director (Nitesh Tiwari).

The movie, by earning more than Rs. 360 crores in three weeks, has created a record at the Box-Office.

According to Filmfare's Twitter handle, expressing his happiness over this big win, director Tiwari shared, "This is a reassurance of the fact that 'Dangal' was loved so much by the people of this country. I think I can take the liberty from the team of Dangal to thank everybody from India and all the Indians who are staying abroad also, for loving us so much and for owning us."

The movie also won a black lady for 'Best Action' (Sham Kaushal).

So, proves it again as he came, he saw and he conquered!