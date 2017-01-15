Entertainment, Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: Dangal reign continues, bags Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director

ANI
Published Jan 15, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 9:24 am IST
The movie, by earning more than Rs. 360 crores in three weeks, has created a record at the Box-Office.
New Delhi: Looks like the 'Dangal' mania is still on! The 62nd Filmfare Awards saw 'Dangal' as the king of the night as it took away all the major awards like- for Best Film, Best Actor (Aamir Khan) and Best Director (Nitesh Tiwari).

According to Filmfare's Twitter handle, expressing his happiness over this big win, director Tiwari shared, "This is a reassurance of the fact that 'Dangal' was loved so much by the people of this country. I think I can take the liberty from the team of Dangal to thank everybody from India and all the Indians who are staying abroad also, for loving us so much and for owning us."

So, proves it again as he came, he saw and he conquered!

Tags: aamir khan, dangal, 62nd filmfare awards
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

