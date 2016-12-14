Entertainment, Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja?

The diva frequently wears clothes from Anand's label, shares updates of the brand on her social media accounts.
Mumbai: The news we are about to drop may leave the boys heartbroken and girls in an envious state. The fashion inspiration of many, Bollywood belle Sonam Kapoor has finally found love and even decided to tie the knot with him.

A Mumbai Mirror report claims a source revealed to them that the rumoured couple of one year has reportedly made up it's mind to settle down and the wedding will take place sometime next year.

Sonam, who has always kept her personal life away from the media, is of course denying the reports.

Seems like Sonam’s family has also accepted their future son-in-law with open arms. During ‘Mirzya’ promotions, Harshvardhan Kapoor was seen wearing clothes from Anand’s brand. In fact, just yesterday, a website posted pictures of Kareena Kapoor on Twitter donning a shirt from Ahuja’s brand and guess who retweeted it? Yeah, you got that one right!

Sonam is leaving no stone unturned in helping Anand’s business flourish. Sweet, isn’t it?!

Tags: sonam kapoor, anand ahuja
