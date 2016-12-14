Entertainment, Bollywood

Saiyami Kher replaces Kriti Sanon in Lucknow Central

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Dec 14, 2016, 12:17 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 3:18 am IST
While sources close to Kriti attribute the change to date issues.
Saiyami Kher
 Saiyami Kher

While Farhan Akhtar has moved on to his next band-themed movie — Nikhil Advani’s Lucknow Central — after the Rock On 2 debacle, the movie has already come up against its first bump in the road. Directed by debutant filmmaker Ranjit Tiwari, the movie was supposed to have Kriti Sanon in the lead opposite Farhan. However, the actress has now been replaced by Saiyami Kher. A source close to Kriti reveals, “She was excited to shoot Lucknow Central but had to walk away from the film due date issues caused by delays. The film is clashing with another project that she is starting in January 2017.”

In a recent interview, Farhan also said, “I heard that there were some date issues with Kriti. I don’t know exactly, so I don’t want to say anything.” Contrary to this source, and Farhan, a source close to the production house told us, “The makers initially thought Kriti would be suited for the role but as the production work started, they realised that she is too glamorous for the role. They wanted a lesser known face, since the female lead has to play the role of an NGO worker. Hence Saiyami was been roped in.” Both Kriti and Saiyami were unavailable for comment when contacted.

Tags: farhan akhtar, saiyami kher, kriti sanon

ADVERTISEMENT
