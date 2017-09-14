Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka calls Sikkim 'Insurgency troubled', faces backlash

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
She said 'Pahuna' is the first-ever film to have emerged from Sikkim as it's a "very troubled" region.
Priyanka Chopra
 Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has been slammed onsocial media for calling Sikkim an "insurgency affected state".

The actor, who recently presented her home production 'Pahuna', a Sikkimese language film, at the ongoing Toronto international film festival, claimed in an interview with ET Canada that it was the first-ever film to have emerged from Sikkim as it's a "very troubled" region.

"This is a Sikkimese film. Sikkim is a small state in the North East of India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations. I'm very excited," the actor said in the interview.

Soon after her interview resurfaced, many Twitter users started slamming the actor for being "politically illiterate".

Biswatosh Sinha, a screenwriter from Assam, posted, "Dear Priyanka Chopra, Sikkim is a peaceful place and #Pahuna is not the first film from the region. Please get the facts right about Northeast."

One user wrote, "Does she know the difference between Sikkim and othr NE States? This is how India is defamed...."

Tags: priyanka chopra, pahuna


Related Stories

TIFF: Priyanka Chopra dazzles as her production Pahuna earns 'resonating applause'
Priyanka Chopra reveals how 'being too ethnic' cost her role in Hollywood project
Priyanka Chopra is a frank and passionate producer: Pahuna director Paakhi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's why India captain Virat Kohli rejected multi-crore offer to endorse soft drink

Virat Kohli had earlier this year said that he did not want to endorse brands just for the sake of money.(Photo: AFP)
 

India, Pakistan fans bash Australian journalist on Virat Kohli ‘sweeper’ Twitter post

During Australia’s Test tour of India earlier this year, the 28-year-old was vilified on various occasions, even being termed as the ‘Donald Trump’ of cricket.(Photo: PTI)
 

Team India coach Ravi Shastri makes this big statement on Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri has made it clear that Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina can still make a comeback to the side. (Photo: AP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal wrap Punjab schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi

While Alia was last seen in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania,' Vicky appeared last in 'Raman Raghav 2.0'.

Kangana a product of nepotism; I got her role in Gangster: Aditya Pancholi

Kangana and Aditya during happier times.

Tumhari Sulu teaser: Vidya's seductive radio jockey act is enthralling!

Screengrabs from the song video.

After making headlines at Emmys 2016, Priyanka to present award this time too

Priyanka Chopra with Tom Hiddleston on the Emmy Awards stage in 2016. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Riya Sen’s hot lovemaking scene in Ragini MMS 2.2 gets leaked, goes viral

Screengrabs from the leaked video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham