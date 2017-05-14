Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: Ranveer Singh turns down Dus Ka Dum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published May 14, 2017, 12:31 am IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 10:50 am IST
“The channel has approached Salman to host Dus Ka Dum, but the actor has quoted a huge price.
Ranveer Singh
Salman Khan has his plate pretty full. As he awaits Tubelight’s release, he’s busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. But it’s the small screen that’s vying for his attention too again. The actor, who has been hosting Bigg Boss for quite a few years now, has reportedly been approached for the third season of gaming reality show, Dus Ka Dum. While Salman did host the first two seasons of the show, which aired between 2008 and 2009, the actor seems to be charging a bomb for the new season. This demand could well be attributed for the large sums he’s being paid to host Bigg Boss.

Says a close source, “The channel has approached Salman to host Dus Ka Dum, but the actor has quoted a huge price. Owing to this, they’re now approaching Ranveer Singh to host it.” When contacted, Ranveer’s spokesperson confirmed, “While Ranveer’s team was approached, the fact is that he’s very tied up with existing commitments already. Currently, he’s completing all his film commitments before looking at doing television. It’s a medium that Ranveer is excited about, and will make his debut on TV when he can dedicate substantial amount of work and time.” 

Tags: ranveer singh, salman khan

