Despite the ongoing controversy, Padmavati to release as per schedule

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 8:56 am IST
The sets of this period drama were vanadalised twice because Bhansali allegedly portrayed Rani Padmavati in bad light.
Deepika Padukone plays the titular character in the film.
Mumbai: Viacom 18, which is one of the producers of ‘Padmavati’, has refuted reports that the film's release date has been pushed to 2018, saying the period drama will hit the theatres as per schedule.

There were reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie has been shifted to next year after its sets were vandalised twice in Jaipur and Kolhapur, respectively.

“’Padmavati' is not postponed. Not shifting to 2018 either. It will release on November 17, 2017," Viacom 18 Motion Pictures said in a statement.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

