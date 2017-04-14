Action must be taken immediately: Farhan Akhtar on attack on CRPF jawan

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar has expressed his ire over the video in which a security personnel is being roughed up by a youth while he was returning from a polling booth in Srinagar.

Venting out his anger on Twitter, the 43-year-old wrote, "The footage of our soldiers being slapped and heckled is sickening.. their restraint admirable. Action must be taken immediately."

The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he is attacked by the youth.

The video shows the jawan walking when suddenly a local attacks him. The impact of the attack makes the jawan's helmet roll down the road. This caused him some injuries.

In wake of the prevailing tension in the Kashmir Valley, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday deferred the Anantnag by-polls till May 25. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on April 12.

A school designated as polling station for Anantnag by-polls was set on fire in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A Panchayat Ghar was also set ablaze in Pulwama district.

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency witnessed lowest voter turnout for the by-polls in the wake of the clashes.