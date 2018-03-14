search on deccanchronicle.com
Jaya Bachchan speaks on Amitabh's health: He is doing fine

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 14, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting at odd hours and staying up late for shoot of his next film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’.
On Tuesday morning, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that doctors would be coming in to "fiddle around" with his body and set him up again.

 

"I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again... I will rest and keep informed in process," Bachchan wrote in his blog.

His wife Jaya Bachchan said he had pain in his neck and back due to the heavy costumes of the film.

"Amitji is fine. He has pain in the back and neck... The costumes are very heavy, so there's some pain, otherwise he is fine," she told reporters outside Parliament.

In a poetic post in Hindi, the megastar said he was not feeling well and had to call his doctors for the treatment, but now he is doing fine.

YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan’ also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles and the entire cast is going through intense shooting schedule. The film is slated for Diwali 2018 release.

