'I can’t be Begum Jaan and speak shayarana Urdu': Vidya on mouthing expletives

Published Mar 14, 2017, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 8:20 pm IST
The actress said expletives are not uncommon in that area her character comes from so they stuck with that.
Mumbai: Vidya Balan will be seen mouthing expletives in her upcoming film Begum Jaan, but the actress says she was comfortable with that as it was the demand of the character. Vidya plays the role of a brothel’s madam in the film, set against the backdrop of the freedom struggle. The action-drama is written and directed by National award winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and is the remake of Bengali film Rajkahini.

“All the abuses which I can’t give otherwise, I said it here,” Vidya joked at the trailer launch of the movie. The actress said expletives are not uncommon in that area her character comes from so they stuck with that. “The place where she comes from she abuses a lot and easily. It’s no big deal. When I was playing the role there was no apprehension with regards to the language. I can’t be Begum Jaan and speak shayarana Urdu.”

Vidya said the entire team of the film worked hard to get the perfect look for her character. “There is no contribution of mine in it (the look). Srijit had a certain vision for Begum Jaan in mind. She is from Punjab, so the costumes were made from fabrics sourced from authentic places.

“The make-up and hairstylist then gave me a unibrow. I feel fortunate to work with a team where I didn’t have to worry about the look. It is all of the team and their work, very little of me,” she says. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment, the film is scheduled for release on April 14. Mukesh Bhatt told reporters the film didn’t have any problems with the censor board and he was very happy with it.

