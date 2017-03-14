Entertainment, Bollywood

Actress-politician Jayasudha's husband allegedly commits suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 14, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
The former Telugu actor was found dead in Mumbai on March 14.
Further details are awaited. (File photo)
 Further details are awaited. (File photo)

Mumbai: Actor-producer Nitin Kapoor, husband of actress-politician Jayasudha was found dead in Mumbai on March 14, reports ANI.

Nitin reportedly jumped off a building and committed suicide, though no concrete clarification substantiating the same has come out.

Nitin is the cousin of yesteryear’s Bollywood superstar Jitendra.

There are also rumours stating that Nitin had been suffering from severe depression, having been under psychiatric treatment for the same.

Nitin, who predominantly worked in the Telugu movie industry, married Jaysudha in 1985, after two years of courtship.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: jayasudha, nitin kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Actress Jayasudha

Jayasudha clears the air about tiff with producer

A small confusion led to cancellation of a day’s shoot.
01 Dec 2016 1:44 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Football legend Ronaldinho to visit Pakistan

The recently retired 36-year-old, who won the World Player of the Year twice and was part of the 2002 World Cup winning team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Normal to help people you love and care about: Aamir Khan on nepotism

Aamir Khan
 

Ranchi misses MS Dhoni as it becomes India's 26th Test venue

MS Dhoni waves at fans from his SUV after being spotted outside Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sikh cricketer Mahinder Pal Singh plays in Pakistan’s domestic league in rare feat

Mahinder Pal Singh is perhaps the first Sikh to play domestic cricket in Pakistan although unverified information suggests that another Sikh cricketer, Gulab Singh did appear in two or three grade-2 matches some years ago and then disappeared. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Why experimenting with shower sex is actually not a good idea

Having sex in water actually causes micro-abrasions or little tears inside the vagina among many other problems for women. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Priyanka paints NYC with Indian colours, plays Holi with Jimmy and her friends!

The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

We would have shot on Everest, if we could have: Rahul Bose on shooting Poorna

Rahul Bose

'I can’t be Begum Jaan and speak shayarana Urdu': Vidya on mouthing expletives

Vidya Balan

Normal to help people you love and care about: Aamir Khan on nepotism

Aamir Khan

Harshvardhan to play Olympian Abhinav Bindra and Anil Kapoor his father?

Harsh will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Bhavesh Joshi'.

Priyanka paints NYC with Indian colours, plays Holi with Jimmy and her friends!

The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham