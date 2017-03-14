Actress-politician Jayasudha's husband allegedly commits suicide

Mumbai: Actor-producer Nitin Kapoor, husband of actress-politician Jayasudha was found dead in Mumbai on March 14, reports ANI.

Nitin reportedly jumped off a building and committed suicide, though no concrete clarification substantiating the same has come out.

Nitin is the cousin of yesteryear’s Bollywood superstar Jitendra.

There are also rumours stating that Nitin had been suffering from severe depression, having been under psychiatric treatment for the same.

Nitin, who predominantly worked in the Telugu movie industry, married Jaysudha in 1985, after two years of courtship.

Further details are awaited.