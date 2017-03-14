Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir breaks his silence on rumours of collaboration with SRK

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LIPIKA VARMA
Published Mar 14, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Internet has been abuzz with rumours after a picture of the two superstars alongside the Netflix CEO went viral.
aamir celebrated his 52nd birthday today. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Mumbai: Aamir Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday like he does every year, thanking the media for always being around to wish him. “It gives me great joy in the fact that you people celebrate my birthday every year.”

After cutting his cake, the superstar spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ at length.

Aamir’s recent rendezvous with Shah Rukh Khan and the Netflix CEO Read Hastings had triggered a sensational rumour on the internet around a potential collaboration. Clarifying the truth behind the rumours, Aamir said, "No. I met him twice in the last few months. Once at Ajay Bijli's party, where we met after a long time. It felt wonderful spending time with him. Recently, there was a get together. We are just meeting, just as friends. We are meeting casually, haven't discussed work."

 On the rising number of controversies surrounding quotes sent out by actors, he said, "I've always been careful I don't think I've been careless on giving my opinions on matters. I’ve always been careful and will hopefully continue to be so but also continue to say what I feel."

Kangana Ranaut’s recent comments accusing Karan Johar of nepotism on his own show, had ruffled quite a few feathers. 

"In General, I think it's a very normal human emotion to try and help people who you love and care for. It doesn't have to be someone who is part of your family; it could be someone you care for. It's a very natural emotion,” Aamir said, speaking on the widely criticised industry phenomenon. 

"I try to make sure that in my work, I don't let it interfere. As a creative person, I am responsible to my audience and I give huge importance to that. I try not to bring in emotions in my work," he added.

While a lot many Bollywood celebrities have been venturing into politics, Aamir vehemently denied any possibility of him following suit.
"No. Politics is not for me. I feel there's a lot I can contribute, staying in the creative field that I am in. As an artist, a creative person, there's a lot I can contribute to society, to the nation. I would like to do that from where I am, I don’t want to change,” he posited.

Aamir had had a phenomenal 2016, with his ‘Dangal’ becoming an all-time blockbuster in Bollywood. Though he will next be seen in a quirk extended cameo in his home production, ‘Secret Superstar,’ Aamir’s next full-dledged appearance will be in Victor Acharya’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan,’ which will see him alongside Amitabh Bachchan for the very first time.

“I have so much more to learn so much from Amitji. I am really excited that I will be working with him. It will really be a great learning experience, I know that for sure,” he concluded.

