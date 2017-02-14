Baahubali 2 cameo: This is who Shah Rukh Khan will play in Rajamouli's sequel

He was last seen in 'Raees'.

Mumbai: Though reports have been floating around about Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan’s sensational cameo in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion,’ nothing had been confirmed.

However, more details on his role in the film have now surfaced, and if all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a very interesting sequence, alongside Baahubali and Bhallala Deva, played by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati respectively.

“The makers had approached South actors like Suriya and Mohanlal for a cameo in the Telugu film, which will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Hindi. But now it will be Shah Rukh who plays the character of a mediator between protagonist Prabhas and villain Rana Daggubati. It is an interesting sequence in the narrative,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Incidentally, the first teaser of the film was supposed to be attached with SRK’s recent superhit, ‘Raees’.

Made on an estimated budget of around 200 crore rupees, the film reportedly already made earnings of over 500 crore rupees from satellite and distribution rights itself.

While the first part had a worldwide collection of over a whopping 600 crore rupees, the sequel is expected to shatter all existing records.

And with the biggest name in the country associated with it, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ could touch unprecedented box-office euphoria.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Nasser in the lead roles, the film is slated to release on April 28.