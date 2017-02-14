 LIVE !  :  VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI) Live: Team OPS tries to win over Team Sasikala, heads to their resort hideout
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Baahubali 2 cameo: This is who Shah Rukh Khan will play in Rajamouli's sequel

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2017, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
News of Shah Rukh Khan's expected cameo in SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has already gone viral.
He was last seen in 'Raees'.
 He was last seen in 'Raees'.

Mumbai: Though reports have been floating around about Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan’s sensational cameo in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion,’ nothing had been confirmed.

However, more details on his role in the film have now surfaced, and if all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a very interesting sequence, alongside Baahubali and Bhallala Deva, played by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati respectively.

“The makers had approached South actors like Suriya and Mohanlal for a cameo in the Telugu film, which will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Hindi. But now it will be Shah Rukh who plays the character of a mediator between protagonist Prabhas and villain Rana Daggubati. It is an interesting sequence in the narrative,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Incidentally, the first teaser of the film was supposed to be attached with SRK’s recent superhit, ‘Raees’.

Made on an estimated budget of around 200 crore rupees, the film reportedly already made earnings of over 500 crore rupees from satellite and distribution rights itself.

While the first part had a worldwide collection of over a whopping 600 crore rupees, the sequel is expected to shatter all existing records.

And with the biggest name in the country associated with it, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ could touch unprecedented box-office euphoria.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Nasser in the lead roles, the film is slated to release on April 28.

Tags: shah rukh khan, baahubali the conclusion, ss rajamouli, prabhas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan to do a grand cameo in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2?

The actor had expressed his respect for the franchise a couple of years back.
13 Feb 2017 5:01 PM
Prabhas will be next seen in 'Baahubali : The Conclusion'.

Baahubali star Prabhas signs another action entertainer

Prabhas has a huge fan following and his fans are extremely excited about him signing his next film after the Baahubali franchise.
14 Feb 2017 11:54 AM
The three superstars are yet to do a film together.

SS Rajamouli to cast Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan in Mahabharat?

The ace director is currently racing towards the release of his highly anticipated sequel to 'Baahubali'.
09 Feb 2017 3:53 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

President congratulates Indian cricket team for Blind World Cup win

The President said Indian cricket team's win will be a source of inspiration to both sportspersons as well as all differently abled people who aspire for success in sports. (Photo: PTI)
 

Baahubali 2 cameo: This is who Shah Rukh Khan will play in Rajamouli's sequel

He was last seen in 'Raees'.
 

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

Of 101 co-passenger satellites, 96 belong to USA, five from International customers of ISRO -- Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, respectively.
 

Australia skipper Steve Smith gives go-ahead to sledging against Virat Kohli's India

Steve Smith was involved in a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the last Test series between India and Australia in 2014-15. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable moments with Harbhajan Singh's baby daughter Hinaya

Sachin Tendulkar with Harbhajan Singh's baby dayghter Hinaya Heer. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli hasn’t been tested as a captain: Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ranveer Singh supports first time producer Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh is all set to rap in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.

Watch: Saif, Kangana, Shahid’s latest song Alvida from Rangoon is heartbreaking

Stills from the song

Himansh Kohli and Manjari Fadnis film steamy liplock for Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Stills from the movie.

Exclusive: Pay disparity keeps Rangoon stars Shahid and Saif from promoting the film

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.

Late actor Om Puri's Rambhajjan Zindabaad refused Censor Certificate by CBFC

Om Puri in a still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham