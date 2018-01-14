Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat now gets an official release date

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial flick 'Padmaavat' now has an official release date.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, adding that the period drama will be the first Indian film to get a global IMAX 3D release.

"'Padmaavat' is a cinematic masterpiece in every sense of the word. We hope that we will surpass the expectations of our fans from across the world. We are humbled with the immense support we have received from the government authorities, the Central Board of Film Certification and the entire film fraternity", said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18.

He further noted, "'Padmaavat' is a story that's inherently Indian in its context, ethos and values. In the past, international film-makers have presented Indian stories such as Gandhi, Life of Pi, The Jungle Book and others to the world. We believe that this is the right time for us to truly make in India and show the world a tale that every Indian is proud of".

It has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A release certificate post the incorporation of only five modifications.

The movie stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures said, "Padmaavat is our magnum opus - a tribute to Rajput valour created at a scale that will be a delight to watch on the large screen".

"The film will witness a mega-scale release across maximum screens, languages & formats covering 2D, 3D & Imax 3D in India & the world. It carries the trademark style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wherein each frame of the film is a timeless work of art. 'Padmaavat' will create its own benchmark as an immortal classic when it releases across the world on the 25th of January", he added.

Speaking on the same, Bhansali said, "Padmaavat is a dream come true for me. I have always been fascinated by the stories of honour, valour and vigour of our great Rajput warriors that have been captured so beautifully in our literature and this movie is my homage to those glorious stories."

"I would also like to thank the entire film fraternity for supporting Viacom18 and Bhansali Productions through the entire production and pre-release phase and hope they like the film they so supported", he continued.

The film is based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmavat'.