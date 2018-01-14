search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  : Virat Kohli and co will look to bowl out hosts South Africa in the first session on Day 2 here on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's men hope to bundle out Proteas
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Mohalla Assi' makes snide comments on gods; Prasoon Joshi upset with clearance

AGENCIES
Published Jan 14, 2018, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 10:11 am IST
The CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi is apparently “extremely unhappy” about the certification of Chandraprakash Diwedi’s Mohalla Assi.
The film was banned by the CBFC for its potentially inflammatory statements and content pertaining to the holy city of Varanasi. (Photo: DC)
 The film was banned by the CBFC for its potentially inflammatory statements and content pertaining to the holy city of Varanasi. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi is apparently “extremely unhappy” about the certification of Chandraprakash Diwedi’s 'Mohalla Assi'. The film was banned by the CBFC for its potentially inflammatory statements and content pertaining to the holy city of Varanasi.

Apparently, Prasoon was opposed to the film being passed, as it makes profane comments about tourists, who form a large part of Varanasi’s fluid population. There are also snide comments on gods and godliness.

 

A member of the CBFC, on condition of anonymity, reveals, “Most of us were against 'Mohalla Assi' being passed. It makes derogatory references to Varanasi and its people. Sunny Deol, who has never uttered a single abuse on screen in his entire career, is heard using filthy language in the film. Sakshi Tanwar too is heard mouthing the most embarrassing profanities.”

Sunny plays a self-righteous priest, fighting against the ecological and moral pollution of Varanasi in the movie that has been much-delayed.
Apparently, Prasoon and several members of the CBFC were opposed to passing the film. “But we had no choice in the matter. The Delhi High Court ordered that 'Mohalla Assi' be passed. The film’s producers then slapped a contempt of court on the CBFC for not passing the film. Prasoon had no choice but to comply,” the source shrugs.

The CBFC certificate for 'Mohalla Assi' clearly states, “After examination of the film by the honourable High Court Of Delhi at Delhi and on the recommendation of the said honorable High Court, the Board (CBFC) hereby certifies that the film is fit for public exhibition restricted to Adults Only.”

Tags: cbfc, mohalla assi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Makar Sankranti: Over 20 lakh devotees celebrate festival by taking holy dip

Indian Hindu devotees from a tribal community take a holy bath in the Bay of Bengal and perform rituals at the mouth of the river Ganges on Sagar Island, around 150km south of Kolkata, on January 14, 2017.(Photo: AFP)
 

Burn! Aakash Chopra gives a savage reply to a Pakistani fan who tried to troll India

Chopra went on to add that by the look of it, the Pretoria wicket might be a good track for batsmen in the Centurion Test.(Photo: Instagram)
 

Odisha: 'Mountain man' builds road single-handedly to send children to school

Nayak's family is the only one residing in the area as rest of the people living in the village had shifted to other places because of the difficult terrain. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

When Akshay Kumar quizzed Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

Sonam’s Pad Man co-star Akshay Kumar, however, decided to stoke the fire when he asked her, “Are you getting married this year?” (Photo: DC)
 

Having hurt Bhuvi's confidence, Virat Kohli should drop himself if he fails: Sehwag

India made three changes to their playing XI with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma coming in for Bhuvneshwar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test had rocked the hosts.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Zuckerberg loses 3.3 billion USD after Facebook newsfeed change

Zuckerberg, 33, who started Facebook in 2004 aged 19, still owns a 17 per stake in the company, which went public in 2012.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

When Akshay Kumar quizzed Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

Sonam’s Pad Man co-star Akshay Kumar, however, decided to stoke the fire when he asked her, “Are you getting married this year?” (Photo: DC)

'Kaabil' actor Hrithik Roshan’s fitness secrets revealed

Fitness coach Mustafa Ahmed is responsible for Hrithik Roshan’s well-toned physique.

I want to do roles that go with my age: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan is known for his sense of humour, both on and off the screen. (Photo: DC)

See Pic: Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran and ex-wife Reena’s bonding will melt your heart

Kiran Rao with Reena Dutta at an event.

Youth icon award handed out: Kriti Sanon argues on trolls for Nothing To Hide Awards

Kriti Sanon bags Nothing To Hide Award.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham