Zaira Wasim molestation row: Co-passenger says the suspect didn't misbehave with star

Published Dec 13, 2017, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
On Saturday night, Zaira narrated her in-flight ordeal on Instagram immediately after deboarding.
Mumbai: A co-passenger, who travelled in the same flight with Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim and suspect Vikas Sachdeva in the business class, has said he didn't see the man under accusation misbehaving with the 17-year-old actor.

According to a report in Times Of India, the co-passenger told Sahar police in a statement, "I was seated in the same... class in which the actor and the suspect (Sachdeva) flew from Delhi. The suspect did not seem to have done anything apart from his act of keeping his legs on the armrest of the seat where the actor was seated."

 

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, on Saturday (December 9) night, shared her ordeal via Instagram story claiming that a middle-aged man who was seated behind her on a flight, moved his foot up and down her neck and back. Vikas Sachdev has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting actor Zaira Wasim on-board a Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

"I saw Sachdeva doze off immediately after he settled in his seat after boarding the flight at Delhi. His fault was he kept his legs on the armrest, which was wrong. I did not see him misbehaving. He also apologised when the actor shouted at him when the flight landed at Mumbai airport and the matter was settled then," the witness was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Divya Sachdev, the wife of the accused Vikas Sachdev also came out in support of her husband saying that Zaira has wrongly accused her husband and instead countered the actress for doing a publicity stunt.

"My husband is a family man. He is innocent. He was mentally exhausted as he was returning after attending the funeral of his uncle (in Delhi). He was taking rest and was fast asleep when his leg accidentally touched the girl. Vikas apologised to the actor before getting out of the plane to which she said it was okay," she claimed.

