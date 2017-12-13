search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan got to his 23rd ODI fifty. (Photo:AP) LIVE| IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Dhawan gets out, India lose their first wicket
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Rome is the honeymoon destination for Virat and Anushka

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 13, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
It shouldn’t come as a surprise if Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma choose Rome after their Italy wedding.
Virat and Anushka looking ethereal at their wedding.
 Virat and Anushka looking ethereal at their wedding.

Mumbai: Virat and Anushka chose Tuscany, Italy for their wedding. So it doesn’t come as a surprise if the couple chooses Rome as their honeymoon destination.

Post the marriage ceremony, Mrs. and Mr. Kohli, along with their families, checked out of Borgo Finocchieto at 3 pm on December 12. The families, according to Pinkvilla, is returning to India for the reception preparations. But the lovebirds are now visiting Rome to spend their honeymoon there.

 

Virat will host the reception in Delhi on 21st December for his extended family while Anushka’s reception in Mumbai on 26th December will see the presence of celebs like Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Yuvraj Singh.

Anushka will accompany Virat for his match practice and be with him till New Years. She will be back in Mumbai in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Aanand L. Rai’s untitled dwarf film with Shah Rukh Khan. Along with that, she will also be prepping up for ‘Sui Dhaaga’ like Varun, and she will also be promoting her production movie ‘Pari’ which is slated to release on 9th February.

Tags: virat anushka wedding, anushka and virat, virushka wedding, virat weds anushka
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage and Rs.10 special currency note; here’s the story
It's official! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's private Italy wedding
Wedding date, venue and invitees for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's impending marriage
Will they or will they not: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's secret affairs
This is where Virat Kohli will tie knot with Anushka Sharma
Tendulkar, Yuvraj, SRK invited for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding at Milan hotel?
Amidst marriage speculation, Anushka Sharma to join Virat Kohli in South Africa
Adelaide Oval's CEO calls Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to celebrate wedding at venue
Virat Kohli to marry Anushka Sharma in Italian town
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli getting married? Here's the truth
From ad shoot, dating, heartbreak to marriage: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma love story
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tie the knot, tweet pictures from Italy
See photos and videos: Love takes over as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marry in Italy
Shikhar Dhawan takes Andaz Apna Apna way to wish Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan starts prepping up for the film co-starring Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage: Inside photos of Italy wedding sold for charity
Rohit Sharma's advice to Anushka Sharma post marriage with Virat Kohli is a winner
Video goes viral: Virat Kohli sings Kishore Kumar song as Anushka Sharma watches on
How Danielle Wyatt wished Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma after proposing to him in 2014
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage: What Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh tweeted
Bollywood celebs wish newly-weds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
How Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Akhtar wished Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji are all smiles in the candid shot


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage and Rs.10 special currency note; here’s the story

December 11 was an auspicious day for the duo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as they finally tied the knot in Italy. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

18 sixes! Chris Gayle smashes IPL, Twenty20 record in Bangladesh Premier League final

Chris Gayle created Twenty20 history as he hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in Bangladesh Premier League final. (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan takes Andaz Apna Apna way to wish Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy and took to their social media channels to share the news with their fans. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

Creating authors out of children, Mumbai sees novel initiative

The idea for the initiative came to their mind when their self publishing arm The Write Place started getting a lot of talented young authors who would approach them to publish their books. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Is Fatima Sana Shaikh going to be part of Aamir Khan's Mahabharat?

Aamir Khan has taken Fatima Sana Shaikh under his wings. They have earlier worked in 'Dangal' and now filming 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

Virat spent 3 whole months finding the perfect ring for Anushka; here's its cost

In pic: Anushka Sharma's wedding ring.

Had huge crush on Aishwarya, Abhishek is a lucky man: WWE wrestler Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Did you know? This actor, 'banned' from B'wood, was approached for Saif's Kaalakaandi

Before Saif Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, who faced trouble during 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' for being a Pakistani, could have played the role.

Fairytale wedding unfolded

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on Monday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham