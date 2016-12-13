Entertainment, Bollywood

Abhinay Deo going to work on an Anil Kapoor production

The Force 2 director is putting together an ensemble for a comedy thriller, he’s also going to work on an Anil Kapoor production.
After much back and forth, Abhinay Deo seems to be starting on a new project post Force 2. The director plans to work on a new movie that will feature the likes of Irrfan Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Kunal Roy Kapur and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Aditi Rao Hydari too is rumoured to be part of the cast.

Abhinay will put this huge ensemble cast in action for a comedy thriller. The yet-untitled film is likely to go on floors early next year, with it being shot extensively in Mumbai and Lucknow.

When contacted, Abhinay was a tad tight-lipped about the proceedings. “Yes, I have roped in Irrfan Khan for my next untitled, but Aditi Rao Hydari isn’t confirmed yet. The producers will announce the movie soon, and it will go on floors post that,’ he said.

Earlier, Abhinay was reported to direct a movie that was to be produced by Rakesh Roshan. However, things didn’t seem to work out between the two, putting the flick on the backburner.  However, the director seems to be on an upswing in his career, and is also being signed up by Anil Kapoor’s production house for a crime drama, after the Irrfan starrer is done. “I’m in talks with Anil Kapoor productions for a film, but I will only start it after my current production,” confirmed Abhinay.

