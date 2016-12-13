Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on her rumoured 'cold war' with Shahid and Saif

Published Dec 13, 2016, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 1:05 pm IST
Reportedly, Kangana's ego and constant uncalled interference during 'Rangoon' shoot left Saif and Shahid annoyed.
 Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: The three-time National award winner, Kangana Ranaut is all set to share the screen space with extremely talented stars, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in her upcoming film ‘Rangoon’, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

While not much was revealed about the film’s screenplay, we got to hear a lot about the on-going uneasiness between Kangana and her co-stars. B-Town was abuzz with rumours about Kangana's constantly uncalled interference during the shooting of ‘Rangoon’ which left Saif and Shahid miffed.

However, in her recent interview to mid-day, the actress quashed all the rumours by saying that she has read everything that has been written about her but there’s no cold war. “I don't pay much heed to mischief-makers, whether they are contemporaries or competition. These mischief-makers are mostly unnecessary publicists who do everything possible to malign you and get you in trouble. I keep a watch on everything. If it's alarming and I foresee a bigger trap, I hit back. I don't care about bugs in the bed,” Kangana said.

The actress said that she doesn’t go to work with an idea to party. "I am different at work; I don't go in to the set wanting to party. As far as Saif is concerned, he is the classic man. I am a fan of his charms. He and Kareena (Kapoor Khan) have been extremely gracious to me. They hosted a dinner for me when I came down. I love their company.”

While she is in a really good terms with Saif and his wife Kareena, Kangana said that she also shares a healthy partnership with her other co-star Shahid Kapoor.  “As for Shahid, we had a healthy partnership on set and I don't see any trouble between us. Of course, we weren't pally, which [is] probably [what] was misconstrued. People need to understand that we don't go to work to make friends,” the actress concluded.

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on her rumoured 'cold war' with Shahid and Saif

