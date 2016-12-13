Akshay Kumar to romance Sonam Kapoor in R Balki’s next?

Mumbai: After giving a power-packed performance in her film ‘Neerja’, Sonam Kapoor is currently gearing up for her sister Rhea Kapoor’s production ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Apart from that, the actress has her plate empty with no fresh projects. But if recent reports are to be believed, we might just get to see Sonam romancing Akshay Kumar in filmmkar R Balki’s next.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Sonam Kapoor has signed R Balki’s upcoming film which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. "It was an immediate go-ahead from the actress after Balki narrated it to her. She loves the script and will kick off shooting next year," the daily quoted a source.

Reports further reveal that we’ll get to see Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan making a cameo in the film. If the reports are true, this will be Sonam and Akshay’s second outing together after ‘Thank You’ which was released in 2011.