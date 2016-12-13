Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir Khan turns singer after 18 years for Dangal

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 8:46 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 9:37 am IST
The 51-year-old star has also shot a special video for the song where he is dressed like a rapper.
Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' releases on December 23.
 Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' releases on December 23.

After 'Aati kya khandala', Aamir Khan has recorded another song, 'Dhaakad', from his upcoming movie 'Dangal'.

The 51-year-old star has also shot a special video for the song where he is dressed like a rapper.

The video will be showcased for the first time at the Lux Golden Rose awards, to be telecast on December 18 on ZEE TV channel, a press release issued here said.

The actor made the video to applaud women power and also introduce his on-screen daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Arjun Kapoor, who will be hosting the awards alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar, will unveil the video.

