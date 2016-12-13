Aamir Khan turns singer after 18 years for Dangal

After 'Aati kya khandala', Aamir Khan has recorded another song, 'Dhaakad', from his upcoming movie 'Dangal'.
The 51-year-old star has also shot a special video for the song where he is dressed like a rapper.
The video will be showcased for the first time at the Lux Golden Rose awards, to be telecast on December 18 on ZEE TV channel, a press release issued here said.
The actor made the video to applaud women power and also introduce his on-screen daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.
Arjun Kapoor, who will be hosting the awards alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar, will unveil the video.
