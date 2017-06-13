Confirmed! After Hollywood debut, Deepika Padukone to now star in xXx 4

Entertainment, Bollywood

Director D.J. Caruso, who directed 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage', has confirmed the news on Twitter.
Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel in a still from 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage.'
New Delhi: It seems like Serena Unger aka Deepika Padukone will be returning for some more action in the 'xXx' universe.

Director D. J. Caruso, who directed 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage', has confirmed the news on Twitter that all of the cast, including Deepika, will be back for the fourth instalment.

When asked by a fan, "Serena Unger Aka Deepika is there in #xXx4?", Caruso replied, "Oh yes."

He also confirmed that the whole team will meet next week and decide the working schedules.

He wrote, "Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates."

The 'Bajirao Mastani' star's first Hollywood outing turned out to be a success on the Box-Office, as the 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' grossed over 346 millon USD, against a production budget of 85 million USD.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
The flick is slated to release on November 17.

