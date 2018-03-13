search on deccanchronicle.com
Singer Aditya Narayan injures two by ramming car into autorickshaw, arrested

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 9:57 am IST
After a complaint was registered, he was later released as all offences registered against him are bailable.
Aditya Narayan has sung for films like 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela'.
Mumbai: Playback singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya was arrested on Monday after he allegedly rammed his high-end car into an autorickshaw in suburban Andheri, leaving two persons injured, police said.

Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of Mercedes car, hit an autorickshaw on Lokhandwala Back Road in the afternoon, said a Versova police station official.

 

Following the incident, Aditya shifted the injured persons, identified as Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), a passenger, to nearby hospital, he said.

Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.

"Aditya Narayan was arrested and released as all offences registered against him are bailable," said DCP (zone IX) Paramjit Dahiya.

