Kannada film producer Viresh arrested for molestation

Mumbai: Kannada film producer Viresh V was arrested by police for allegedly molesting a girl. He was thrashed by the girl's family before arrest.

Viresh allegedly tried to sexually assault a young woman when he called her to his home on the pretext of discussing a movie role.

The girl escaped from his clutches, ran and locked him from outside. She then called her family who thrashed Viresh.

The entire incident was caught on mobile phone.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.