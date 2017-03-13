Entertainment, Bollywood

Kannada film producer Viresh arrested for molestation

ANI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
He was thrashed by the girl's family before arrest.
Viresh V
 Viresh V

Mumbai: Kannada film producer Viresh V was arrested by police for allegedly molesting a girl. He was thrashed by the girl's family before arrest.

Viresh allegedly tried to sexually assault a young woman when he called her to his home on the pretext of discussing a movie role.

The girl escaped from his clutches, ran and locked him from outside. She then called her family who thrashed Viresh.

The entire incident was caught on mobile phone.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.

Tags: kannada film industry, molestation case, viresh v
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

