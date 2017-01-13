Watch: Vin-Deepika shake a leg to SRK's Lungi Dance, fans go ballistic

The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both ‘xXx’ (2002) and ‘xXx: State of the Union’ (2005).

Mumbai: Hollywood star Vin Diesel and actress Deepika Padukone shook their legs on 'lungi dance' at the premiere of their film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’.

The duo interacted with fans at a special musical event, performed by DJ Nucleya. Deepika, who wore a lungi, taught the Hollywood star a few steps of her hit track.

After the packed-musical evening, the duo headed straight to the red carpet of their film.

The American action-adventure film had its Indian premiere here, a week before its scheduled release in the US.

On the red carpet, the duo interacted with the waiting fans, who turned up in large numbers. Vin was seen clicking selfies with his fans as he walked the red carpet wearing a huge garland.

The actor said he was thrilled to be in India and was honoured that the film premiered here first.

The evening saw many Bollywood celebrities attend the premiere of the film.

Among those present were Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, her ‘Padmavati’ co-star Shahid Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin among others.

The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both ‘xXx’ (2002) and ‘xXx: State of the Union’ (2005).

