Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Vin-Deepika shake a leg to SRK's Lungi Dance, fans go ballistic

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 9:51 am IST
The evening saw many Bollywood celebrities attend the premiere of the film.
The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both ‘xXx’ (2002) and ‘xXx: State of the Union’ (2005).
 The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both ‘xXx’ (2002) and ‘xXx: State of the Union’ (2005).

Mumbai: Hollywood star Vin Diesel and actress Deepika Padukone shook their legs on 'lungi dance' at the premiere of their film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’.

The duo interacted with fans at a special musical event, performed by DJ Nucleya. Deepika, who wore a lungi, taught the Hollywood star a few steps of her hit track.

After the packed-musical evening, the duo headed straight to the red carpet of their film.

The American action-adventure film had its Indian premiere here, a week before its scheduled release in the US.

On the red carpet, the duo interacted with the waiting fans, who turned up in large numbers. Vin was seen clicking selfies with his fans as he walked the red carpet wearing a huge garland.

The actor said he was thrilled to be in India and was honoured that the film premiered here first.

The evening saw many Bollywood celebrities attend the premiere of the film.

Among those present were Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, her ‘Padmavati’ co-star Shahid Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin among others.

The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both ‘xXx’ (2002) and ‘xXx: State of the Union’ (2005).

Watch the videos here:

Tags: xxx: return of xander cage, vin diesel, deepika padukone
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The film officially releases in India on January 14, much before its US release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Deepika is a queen, an angel and a blessing': Vin Diesel in Mumbai

'xXx: Return of Xander Cage,' directed by DJ Caruso, stars Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone
12 Jan 2017 8:34 PM
Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and D. J Caruso dressed in Indian attire. The film is releasing on January 13.

Vin Diesel dodges questions on Donald Trump, focuses on film’s promotion

"On Jan 20th something very important is going to happen in America and that will be the return of Xander."
12 Jan 2017 8:16 PM
The highly anticipated film is set to release on January 14, much before its US release.

Watch: Vin Diesel kisses Deepika Padukone in front of huge crowd of fans

An embarrassed Vin even asked the audience to get a room.
12 Jan 2017 7:51 PM
The film has an early release in India, and will open in the theatres on January 14.

Fans go berserk trying to catch a glimpse of Vin Diesel and Deepika at city mall

Looking at the massive turnout at the event, looks like the two are all set for another huge hit.
12 Jan 2017 6:24 PM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Just in: A sequel to Anil Kapoor's cult film Nayak is officially happening

The script has been penned by Baahubali fame KV Vijayendra Prasad.
 

Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh compares MS Dhoni with Raavan, terms him ‘arrogant’

While Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni continue to share a warm rapport, Yograj Singh, Yuvraj’s father, has continued to target India’s World Cup-winning skipper. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Big B mistakes his Delhi Madam Tassauds wax statue for a photograph

Madame Tussauds museums, in Delhi, will be the first ever branch in the country and the 23rd branch in the world.
 

US scientists activate predatory 'kill switch' in mice

An experiment turned lab mice into super-eating machines, vigorously attacking food, bottle caps, and sticks as prey. (Photo: AFP)
 

Obamas' dog, perhaps not taking transition well, bites visitor

The Obamas have two Portuguese water dogs, a breed generally known for its peaceful ways. (Photo: AP)
 

India's first solar boat launched in Kochi

Solar ferry boat ‘Aaditya’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Just in: A sequel to Anil Kapoor's cult film Nayak is officially happening

The script has been penned by Baahubali fame KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Big B mistakes his Delhi Madam Tassauds wax statue for a photograph

Madame Tussauds museums, in Delhi, will be the first ever branch in the country and the 23rd branch in the world.

Watch: Vin Diesel kisses Deepika Padukone in front of huge crowd of fans

The highly anticipated film is set to release on January 14, much before its US release.

No marriage pressure for Priyanka Chopra

While PeeCee chooses not to speak about her private life, her mother, Madhu Chopra, spills the beans.

Controversies follow Om Puri to the grave

Om Puri
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham