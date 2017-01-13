Salman Khan’s cold war with comedian Sunil Grover

While making enemies and brokering peace with the same people in the entertainment industry is commonplace in Bollywood, Salman Khan is one person who chooses to carry his grudges to the grave. The superstar is known to take digs at friends-turned-foes wherever he gets the chance. From Ranbir Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor and everyone in between, Salman isn’t the kind to leave an opportunity to take digs.

His latest victim is comedian Sunil Grover, with whom the grudge goes back over 10 years. Reveals a source, “It all started in 2006 when Sunil would host events. He was fronting the music launch of Apna Sapna Money Money, and Salman was invited as a guest of honour. He came in quite late and Sunil taunted him for not turning up on time. The actor walked out of the music launch from the back entry. In 2016, Salman went on a comedy show to promote Sultan and gave it as good as he got to Sunil, in a funny manner.” Off the screen too, Salman has ensured that Sunil knows he’s being sidelined. “Salman didn’t invite Sunil to his 51st birthday party that happened last month too. The two recently met at a private party and gave each other the cold shoulder,” the source added.