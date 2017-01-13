Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan’s cold war with comedian Sunil Grover

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2017, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 6:29 am IST
His latest victim is comedian Sunil Grover, with whom the grudge goes back over 10 years.
Salman Khan and Sunil Grover
 Salman Khan and Sunil Grover

While making enemies and brokering peace with the same people in the entertainment industry is commonplace in Bollywood, Salman Khan is one person who chooses to carry his grudges to the grave. The superstar is known to take digs at friends-turned-foes wherever he gets the chance. From Ranbir Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor and everyone in between, Salman isn’t the kind to leave an opportunity to take digs.

His latest victim is comedian Sunil Grover, with whom the grudge goes back over 10 years. Reveals a source, “It all started in 2006 when Sunil would host events. He was fronting the music launch of Apna Sapna Money Money, and Salman was invited as a guest of honour. He came in quite late and Sunil taunted him for not turning up on time. The actor walked out of the music launch from the back entry. In 2016, Salman went on a comedy show to promote Sultan and gave it as good as he got to Sunil, in a funny manner.” Off the screen too, Salman has ensured that Sunil knows he’s being sidelined. “Salman didn’t invite Sunil to his 51st birthday party that happened last month too. The two recently met at a private party and gave each other the cold shoulder,” the source added.

Tags: salman khan, sunil grover

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what a Chennai cabbie did after asking passenger for Rs 2000 note

Many have been using it to avoid paying at toll booths (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump filled presser with staffers who laughed and applauded: report

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)
 

Bairavaa movie review: Vijay saves inadequately etched film

A still from the film.
 

Vin Diesel dodges questions on Donald Trump, focuses on film’s promotion

Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and D. J Caruso dressed in Indian attire. The film is releasing on January 13.
 

In a rare gesture, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies solo in MiG-21

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies MiG-21 'Type-96' aircraft (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Watch: Vin Diesel kisses Deepika Padukone in front of huge crowd of fans

The highly anticipated film is set to release on January 14, much before its US release.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

This Laila is the new rage

Pawni Pandey

No marriage pressure for Priyanka Chopra

While PeeCee chooses not to speak about her private life, her mother, Madhu Chopra, spills the beans.

Controversies follow Om Puri to the grave

Om Puri

'Deepika is a queen, an angel and a blessing': Vin Diesel in Mumbai

The film officially releases in India on January 14, much before its US release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Vin Diesel kisses Deepika Padukone in front of huge crowd of fans

The highly anticipated film is set to release on January 14, much before its US release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham