Entertainment, Bollywood

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2016, 9:37 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 9:52 pm IST
The actress has always been outspoken and candid about her viewpoints and perspectives.
Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor has never been shy of expressing herself and has always taken pride in being able to speak her mind.

The actress, who's delivered a career best performance in this year's 'Neerja,' is expected to be one of the major contenders to sweep this year's awards.

In a chat with Rajeev Masand, the actress however, made an absolutely startling revelation, that has stunned the industry and fans alike.

'I have been molested, when I was younger. And it was traumatising," she confessed.

More elaboration on the same is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

But the actress deserves some serious respect for coming out in the open about this private an instance from her life.

Tags: sonam kapoor, neerja, sonam kapoor molestation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

