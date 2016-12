Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence here. The meeting, assumes significance as Khan’s upcoming film “Raees”, which features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is scheduled for a release next month. MNS had staged protests against the release of filmmaker Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.