Entertainment, Bollywood

Rajinikanth turns 66, gives celebrations a miss to mourn CM Jayalalithaa’s demise

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 2:45 pm IST
The actor had last week asked his fans not to celebrate his birthday on account of Jayalalithaa's death.
Rajnikanth
 Rajnikanth

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth turned 66 today but there were no birthday bash for the actor on account of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's December 5 demise.

However, a host of leaders and celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted him.

"Happy birthday @superstarrajini! Wishing you a long life filled with good health," Modi tweeted.

54hj6yhf

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also greeted the actor.

"It is Rajnikant's birthday on Dec 12th and we wish him greater glory happiness and good health," Bachchan wrote on his Twitter page and shared pictures of the two actors posing together.

fr4uy54fwd4y5t

Shah Rukh described the Tamil mega star as ‘coolest and greatest of them all’.

"2 the coolest & greatest of em all. Wishing u health happiness & years of entertainment for us. Happy B'Day Thalaivaa," he said.

y65kj76hqdemsABG

Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya, called him the ‘greatest man I know’.

"To the greatest man I know ... my #Father #ILoveYou #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth," she said and posted photos of her and her father.

YTM6JERGRTIJ65

DMK Treasurer and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader MK Stalin and BJP state President Tamilisai Sounderrajan and a host of actors greeted the 'Kabali' through statements and on Twitter.

The actor had last week asked his fans not to celebrate his birthday on account of Jayalalithaa's death.

He had skipped birthday celebrations last year also on account of the torrential rains that sparked a deluge in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallore districts.

Tags: rajnikanth, soundarya rajinikanth, srk, amitabh bachchan, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

World Gallery

The Istanbul blast is the latest in large-scale assault to traumatize a nation confronting an array of security threats. (Photo: AP)

Twin blasts near Istanbul football stadium kill 38, wound 166
Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum captured mesmerising view of Dubai’s skyscrapers from above the clouds. (Photo: Instagram/faz3)

Crown Prince of Dubai captures city's skyscrapers from above the clouds
A powerful earthquake struck western Indonesia's Aceh province levelling hundreds of houses and shops, leaving countless people homeless and in need of basic supplies like food and water.

Indonesia quake aftermath: Residents cope up with destruction
A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing at least 52 people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.

Strong earthquake rattles Indonesia killing dozens, injuring several
Cuba is nearing the end of its nine-day public mourning for Fidel Castro with a second massive rally in honor of the revolutionary leader. (Photos: AP)

Cuba nears end of mourning for Fidel Castro with second big rally
Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mysore girl aims at IPS after she was tortured over dowry, sold to a brothel

She says she was sold by her husband like an animal (Photo: YouTube)
 

How Sachin Tendulkar put Virat Kohli on path to glory

Virat Kohli said he spoke to Sachin Tendulkar and attributed some of the turn-around in his form to what the former India captain had to say. (Photo: AFP)
 

Police officer peels tinted film off Kashmir University VC's car

DSP Sheikh Aadil removing the tinted film. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)
 

14 years after Saathiya, Shaad ready with another Mani Ratnam classic in OK Jaanu

Stills from the two films.
 

I will have kids but I don't need to get married for that: Salman Khan

Salman Khan is not known to mince words.
 

Dino Morea falls for sarcastic tweet by Abhishek’s parody account, gets trolled!

Abhishek Bachcan, the real one, wished him on his birthday, saying, “Happy birthday my football bro @DinoMorea9 have a FIT year”. To which, Morea replied, “@juniorbachchan my brother, thanks so much. To a fitter, fun year.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

14 years after Saathiya, Shaad ready with another Mani Ratnam classic in OK Jaanu

Stills from the two films.

First look: Sunny, Bobby Deol and Shreyas all set to entertain in Poster Boys

Sunny and Bobby had previously acted with their father Dharmendra in the comedy film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

I will have kids but I don't need to get married for that: Salman Khan

Salman Khan is not known to mince words.

Dino Morea falls for sarcastic tweet by Abhishek’s parody account, gets trolled!

Abhishek Bachcan, the real one, wished him on his birthday, saying, “Happy birthday my football bro @DinoMorea9 have a FIT year”. To which, Morea replied, “@juniorbachchan my brother, thanks so much. To a fitter, fun year.”

Watch: Richa, Vicky impress in AIB's take on sexism in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadda go retro for upcoming AIB video.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham