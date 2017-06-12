'Will I be termed Sanghi': Raveena Tandon trolled for 'saree' tweet, apologises

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon recently sparked a Twitter controversy with her post on "saree" where she targeted trolls, who labelled her as "bhakt".
"A saree day... Will I be termed communal, Sanghi, bhakt, hindutva icon? If I say I love wearing the saree and I think it's the most elegant. (sic)" the actress wrote.
A sareee day ... will I be termed communal,Sanghi,bhakt,hindutva icon?if I say I love wearing the saree and I think it's the most elegant😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3ZYDJcyKJk— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2017
Soon after her tweet, Raveena, 42, was trolled on the micro-blogging site for "communalising saree".
A Twitter user posted, "Are you trying for a comeback in movie? Or trying to get a Sanghi seat in 2019? (sic)."
Raveena, however, later issued a clarification, saying her intention was not to give a communal colour to the attire.
"Saree is a beautiful Elegant Indian Garment. My Tweet was NOT to communalise Saree. Was my fear of being trolled to say I love anything Indian.
Saree is a beautiful Elegant Indian Garment.My Tweet was NOT to communalise Saree.Was my fear of being trolled to say I love anything Indian— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2017
"If it has come across as anything else. I apologise. That was not the intention. Had not thought that it would be misunderstood the way it has," she wrote.
If it has come across as anything else.I apologise.That was not the intention.Had not thought that it would be misunderstood the way it has.— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2017