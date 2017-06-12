Entertainment, Bollywood

'Will I be termed Sanghi': Raveena Tandon trolled for 'saree' tweet, apologises

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 9:48 am IST
She sparked a Twitter controversy with her "saree" post where she targeted trolls, who labelled her as "bhakt".
The picture that Raveena Tandon had shared on Twitter.
 The picture that Raveena Tandon had shared on Twitter.

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon recently sparked a Twitter controversy with her post on "saree" where she targeted trolls, who labelled her as "bhakt".

"A saree day... Will I be termed communal, Sanghi, bhakt, hindutva icon? If I say I love wearing the saree and I think it's the most elegant. (sic)" the actress wrote.

Soon after her tweet, Raveena, 42, was trolled on the micro-blogging site for "communalising saree".

A Twitter user posted, "Are you trying for a comeback in movie? Or trying to get a Sanghi seat in 2019? (sic)."

Raveena, however, later issued a clarification, saying her intention was not to give a communal colour to the attire. 

"Saree is a beautiful Elegant Indian Garment. My Tweet was NOT to communalise Saree. Was my fear of being trolled to say I love anything Indian. 

"If it has come across as anything else. I apologise. That was not the intention. Had not thought that it would be misunderstood the way it has," she wrote.

Tags: raveena tandon, bhakt, sanghi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon to be felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award

The award ceremony will take place in Mumbai on June 1.
01 Jun 2017 1:04 PM
Screengrabs from the video.

Watch: Trailer of Onir's Shab has a gorgeous Raveena and a lot of sizzle

The film stars Raveena, Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi in the lead roles.
17 May 2017 6:02 PM
Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon urges minister Maneka Gandhi to bring change in laws for rapists

Minister, Maneka Gandhi had apparently blamed Bollywood movies for rise in crime against women.
25 Apr 2017 3:05 PM
A still from the film.

Raveena Tandon's Maatr has a strong opening at the box-office!

The film has been written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed.
24 Apr 2017 9:52 AM
Raveena Tandon

I have nothing left to prove: Raveena on career and comebacks

The 42-year-old actress says she is very content in her life now.
21 Apr 2017 6:13 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The digital Maya Bazaar!

Microsoft unveiled the first MR headsets made to design by Acer, Dell, Asus and others. These will be available to developers by August.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: AB de Villiers defiant as Proteas choke vs Virat Kohli’s India

"I can take us (South Africa) to win a World Cup, I believe,” said AB de Villiers after South Africa once again stumbled in a must-win encounter at the ICC event. (Photo: ICC)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Win vs South Africa India's best showing so far: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led India had to win their final Group B fixture at The Oval to avoid an embarrassing exit and they rose to the challenge with a ruthless display and defeated the South African side by eight wickets to storm into the semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli's India stroll into semis with rout of South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Virat Kohli (76 not out) shared a fluent partnership of 128 to lead India to victory with 12 overs to spare. (Photo: AFP)
 

Portugal captain and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo becomes a father of twins

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez since last year.(Photo: AFP)
 

Nokia 6, 5, 3 launching in India tomorrow, HMD Global confirms

Android-powered Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan look the most perfect couple in this retro picture

The picture that Gauri Khan shared on Instagram.

Is Akshay Kumar moving towards active politics?

Akshay Kumar

Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan on Marathi bandwagon

Aishwarya Rai

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha trailer: Akshay back with another winner

Screengrabs from the film.

Girl named Sejal trolls SRK for title of his film, his reaction is too hilarious

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is slated to release on August 4.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham