Shah Rukh bowled the audience with his charm and wit at TED Talks

Published May 12, 2017, 9:06 am IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 9:13 am IST
TED Talks is a series of influential conferences, where expert speakers talk about new ideas revolving around education, business etc.
Shah Rukh Khan at TED Talks. (Screengrabs from the video)
 Shah Rukh Khan at TED Talks. (Screengrabs from the video)

Mumbai: While the world was desperately waiting to hear Shah Rukh Khan's entire TED talk, it seems the actor himself was equally excited as he shared the full version of the speech as soon as it came out.

SRK, who made his debut speech at the prestigious event in Vancouver last month, spoke about himself, the perils of social media, and how humanity in general and he in specific are alike.

"I am a movie star, 51 years of age. I don't use Botox as of yet. I am clean but I behave like a 21-year-old in my movies. I sell dreams and peddle love to the millions of fans in India, who assume that I am the best lover in the world. If you don't tell anyone, I will tell you I am not, but I never let that assumption go away," he said.

"I also understand there are lots of you who haven't seen my work and I feel sad for you. That does not take away from the fact that I am completely self-obsessed, as a movie star should be."

Be it his speech at the Edinburgh University or the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, SRK is well-known for his philosophical yet quirky takes on life and the lessons it gives.

"Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous... Whatever helps you survive is perhaps the oldest and simplest emotion known to mankind. And that is love."

For the unversed, TED Talks is a series of influential conferences and videos, where expert speakers talk about new ideas revolving around education, business, science, life, technology and much more.

Watch the entire speech by Shah Rukh at TED:

​​

Tags: shah rukh khan, ted talks, ted talks india: nayi soch, shah rukh khan at ted talks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

