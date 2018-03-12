He's fine, will release fresh statement soon: Shoojit Sircar on Irrfan Khan's health

Mumbai: Some days back, Irrfan Khan had declared to the world that he has a rare disease which is taking time to be detected.

On hearing this, rumours even went on to claim the actor was on the fatal stage of brain cancer, which the actor, his wife and people close to him denied.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar unveiled his upcoming movie 'October's trailer on Monday amongst the media, where he too was asked about the latest update on Irrfan's health.

Spilling the beans, Shoojit said, "He (Irrfan Khan) already gave a press statement to not speculate. I think he's the only actor who's called a Hollywood star in our country. He's going to release another statement. He is fine now and you'll know with the statement."

Irrfan Khan was working on Vishal Bhardwaj's also starring Deepika Padukone but the movie has reportedly been pushed to an infinite delay.