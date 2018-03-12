search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga plays a shot during their match against India on Monday. (Photo: AP) LIVE | 2018 Nidahas Trophy, SL vs IND: Hosts lose captain Thisara Perera
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

He's fine, will release fresh statement soon: Shoojit Sircar on Irrfan Khan's health

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHEEN IRANI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 8:12 pm IST
Some days back, Irrfan Khan had declared to the world that he has a rare disease which is taking time to be detected.
Shoojit Sircar and Irrfan Khan during 'Piku' promotions.
 Shoojit Sircar and Irrfan Khan during 'Piku' promotions.

Mumbai: Some days back, Irrfan Khan had declared to the world that he has a rare disease which is taking time to be detected.

On hearing this, rumours even went on to claim the actor was on the fatal stage of brain cancer, which the actor, his wife and people close to him denied.

 

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar unveiled his upcoming movie 'October's trailer on Monday amongst the media, where he too was asked about the latest update on Irrfan's health.

Spilling the beans, Shoojit said, "He (Irrfan Khan) already gave a press statement to not speculate. I think he's the only actor who's called a Hollywood star in our country. He's going to release another statement. He is fine now and you'll know with the statement."

Irrfan Khan was working on Vishal Bhardwaj's also starring Deepika Padukone but the movie has reportedly been pushed to an infinite delay.

Tags: irrfan khan, shoojit sircar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Irrfan is a warrior: Sutupa Sikdar
Irrfan's wife Sutapa opens up about his disease: Not easy but optimistic of victory
It's sad people are speculating about Irrfan's health: Kirti Kulhari
Irrfan Khan heads to the USA for treatment, film with Deepika to be shelved?
'Life is so unpredictable': Producer of Deepika starrer on Irrfan's health issues
This is why actor Irrfan Khan issued an official statement on his 'rare disease'
Irrfan Khan reveals he suffers from rare disease, requests fans not to speculate


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is very difficult to repair: iFixit

While the guys figured out that most of the components are modular and can be replaced independently, the outer shell of the Galaxy S9 makes it difficult to gain access to the internals.
 

Tinder's most right-swiped man shares dating tips

Talking about exes is a big no - not even about places you have visited with your ex. (Photo: Instagram/Stefan-Pierre)
 

Artist paints intricate masterpieces on used teabags

Instead of disposing of used teabags, Ruby Silvious, a Philippines-born, US-based artist is regenerating them into intricate pieces of art. (Photo: Twitter/Ruby Silvious)
 

Albert Einstein's violin fetches more than Rs 3 crores at auction

He started playing a violin at the age of six (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Sir Willian Henry Perkin with a doodle on his 180th birthday

It was an accidental discovery made when he was only 18 (Photo: Google)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Was never attracted to fame, says Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh.

October trailer: Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu's chemistry is ravishing

'October' is first colloboration between Varun Dhawan and director Shoojit Sircar.

Taapsee Pannu sports a Punjabi Kudi avatar in Manmarziyaan, see pic

Taapsee Pannu first look in 'Manmarziyaan'.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety BO collection: Kartik Aaryan film beats lifetime biz of PadMan

A still from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Pad Man'.

KJo ‘shattered’ about ‘worst thing’ he encountered, Parineeti, Sonam, Ileana go ROFL

Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have worked for Karan Johar's production house.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham