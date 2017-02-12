Saif Ali Khan likely to play the lead in Baazaar

Baazaar was announced just a few months ago, but there hasn’t been an update on this front for a long time. Now, latest we hear is that the film will be going on the floors shortly.

It was also learnt that the film will see Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, but Nikkhil Advani denied it soon after. Since the film was announced, it was a two-hero film. A close source reveals, “While Sanjay Dutt was initially considered for the role, Nikkhil ended up roping Saif Ali Khan to play the leading man. The film will also mark the debut of Rohan Mehra, son of yesteryear actor, late Vinod Mehra and is expected to start shooting mid-2017.” Nikkhil had not returned our calls as of going to press.

The director is currently busy with his next production venture Lucknow Central that features Farhan Akhtar and Daina Penty.