Sonakshi Sinha getting engaged to rumoured boyfriend Bunty Sajdeh?

Mumbai: Bollywood’s favourite arm candy and talent manager, Bunty Sajdeh, has been known to be quite the ladies’ man in the past few years that he has been closely associated with the industry.

His latest relationship, however, seems like the last stop. Word is that he and Sonakshi Sinha are in a steady relationship, and even though neither has spoken about it openly, Bunty may soon put a ring on it.

A source says, “The two spend a lot of time together. Sona is also seen spending much time with Salman Khan’s family (Bunty is Sohail’s wife, Seema Khan’s brother) sending strong signals about the families being privy to their affairs. But no official announcement has been made yet.”

Bunty and Sona started working together in 2012, when the former started managing her brand endorsements. However, the two have been spotted together only over the past few months.