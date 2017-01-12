Entertainment, Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor to turn Lakme Fashion Week showstopper again?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMA RAMASUBRAMANIAN
Published Jan 12, 2017, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 3:19 am IST
'Kareena has been approached to be the show stopper but she is yet to decide on it.'
Kareena Kapoor Khan
 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Both during her pregnancy and after the birth of her son, Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her presence felt at almost all the B’town events and parties and even walked the ramp for Sabyasachi during Lakme Fashion Week last year while pregnant.

The new mother is likely to turn the showstopper for the LFW grand finale once again. This time the show will feature designs by none other than Anita Dongre, the renowned fashion designer helming AND.

A source close to the actress revealed, “Kareena has been approached to be the show stopper but she is yet to decide on it. If everything fits into place, she will certainly give it a nod.” Kareena, who gave birth to baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, is already up and about. Just four days after Taimur’s birth, she was spotted enjoying her first social outing with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She made various appearances post her pregnancy and will also be seen in Koffee With Karan. 

Tags: kareena kapoor, lakme fashion week 2017

Sports Gallery

Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMA asks doctors to refrain from social media friendship with patients

They said this will ultimately be for the patients benefit in the long run (Photo: AFP)
 

Captaining India in all three formats surreal, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said captaining the Indian side in all three formats is not a situation of too much pressure and this is an opportunity to make the difference to the team's fortune. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK has rules for anyone wanting to date his daughter Suhana and they are scary!

SRK with his daughter Suhana.
 

Is the cold war between Priyanka and Deepika finally coming out in the open?

Priyanka snapped with Deepika on Karan's show.
 

Sasha bunking Obama's farewell speech activates Twitteratis

President Barack Obama, center, and first lady Michelle Obama, second from right, walk with their daughters, Sasha, left, and Malia. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Nawaz is ruthless in his pursuit of SRK in new Raees dialogue promo

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Anushka Sharma fawns over Meryl’s speech

Anushka Sharma

Sonam Kapoor hails Street Fashion

Sonam also gives fashion tips to other heroines in Bollywood.

Is Deepika planning a private party to introduce Vin Diesel to her friends?

The film is all set to release in India on January 14, 2017.

SRK has rules for anyone wanting to date his daughter Suhana and they are scary!

SRK with his daughter Suhana.

Is the cold war between Priyanka and Deepika finally coming out in the open?

Priyanka snapped with Deepika on Karan's show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham