Deepika welcomes Vin Diesel to India in grand Maharashtrian style!

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padekone are in Mumbai to promote their upcoming film, xXx- The Return of Xander Cage

Mumbai: The star-cast of the Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage,' has finally landed in India. Actor Vin Diesel was accompanied by leggy lass Deepika Padukone, who is making her Hollywood debut with the film. The actors arrived at Mumbai’s Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport today morning along with filmmaker DJ Caruso.

The stars were welcomed in a fancy Maharashtrian style, where women draped in saree were seen sporting yellow turban and rode motorbikes wearing a helmet. Vin got smitten with the colourful welcome and expressed his love for Indian culture.

The actors are here to promote their upcoming action flick, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage,' which will be releasing 5 days before its scheduled US release.