David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert cancelled due to ‘law and order situation’

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 12, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
“Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru, the authorities have recommended against holding the concert.”
David Guetta
 David Guetta

Mumbai: DJ David Guetta is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. But his Bengaluru concert is cancelled for now.

French DJ David Guetta’s concert, scheduled here for tonight, has been scrapped with the organisers citing “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason.

The DJ, 49, is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city.

“We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today’s concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

The organisers said they hope to ‘reschedule’ the concert if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.

The SP, Bengaluru Rural told ANI that the concert was not cancelled; it was just postponed due to APMC polls. “No law & order problem,” he said.

“Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule,” Singh said.

The arrested accused, Manikanta (22), accosted a school girl who was heading home, and allegedly attempted to molest her.

Bengaluru: Pervert held for molestation bid

The accused, who seems to be a marijuana addict, accosted the girl, asking her: “If you don’t mind, can I hug you?"
12 Jan 2017 3:44 AM
A screengrab of CCTV footage of the Kammanahalli molestation case. (Photo: File)

Kammanahalli molestation: Sixth and final accused nabbed

In a case that grabbed national headlines, a woman was molested by two men on a scooter in Kammanahalli on New Year.
10 Jan 2017 7:24 AM
Praveen Sood

Bengaluru molestation: Police chief briefs NCW on action taken

Sood narrated the entire sequel of events to her, from December 31, from the time he was transferred as the commissioner.
10 Jan 2017 3:01 AM
I was personally appalled by the so called national media that they found the story of a 43-year-old Chief Minister having a conflict with his 77-year-old uncle and 70-year-old father in Uttar Pradesh more newsworthy than Bengaluru mob molestation: Arnab Goswami

Bengaluru molestation: Media did not shout enough, says Arnab Goswami

I've realized that in this country if you are not shouting, you aren’t heard.
09 Jan 2017 6:05 AM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

B’luru molestation: Committed to bring assaulters to justice, says K'taka CM

Siddaramaiah was speaking at the inauguration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bengaluru that was attended by Prime Minister Modi.
08 Jan 2017 3:56 PM

