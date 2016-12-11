Richa Chadda’s dialoguebaazi for Fukrey 2

Richa Chadda essayed the role of Bholi Punjaban in the 2013 hit Fukrey. The actress is now set to reprise her role of a lady goon, who gives away money at a high interest rate, in the sequel, Fukrey 2.

The actress, who is currently shooting in Delhi for the movie, is reportedly so involved in the movie, that she’s been giving her contributions to the team too. Says a close source, “Richa, who started shooting for the movie a few days ago, is contributing to Bholi’s dialogues while the shoot’s been on. While working on Fukrey 2, the actor has been improvising her dialogues. This is turning out to be valuable inputs that can be incorporated in the script too, since she’s from Delhi herself. Her efforts are something the makers have happily accepted.”

Fukrey 2 also stars Ali Fazal, Manjyot Singh, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in lead roles, and is being directed by Mrigdeep Lamba.