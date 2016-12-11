Entertainment, Bollywood

Richa Chadda’s dialoguebaazi for Fukrey 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Dec 11, 2016, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 4:26 am IST
Reprising her role as Bholi Punjaban, Richa’s now adding to the script by improvising her dialogues for the Fukrey sequel.
Richa Chadda is now set to reprise her role of a lady goon, in the sequel, Fukrey 2.
 Richa Chadda is now set to reprise her role of a lady goon, in the sequel, Fukrey 2.

Richa Chadda essayed the role of Bholi Punjaban in the 2013 hit Fukrey. The actress is now set to reprise her role of a lady goon, who gives away money at a high interest rate, in the sequel, Fukrey 2.

The actress, who is currently shooting in Delhi for the movie, is reportedly so involved in the movie, that she’s been giving her contributions to the team too. Says a close source, “Richa, who started shooting for the movie a few days ago, is contributing to Bholi’s dialogues while the shoot’s been on. While working on Fukrey 2, the actor has been improvising her dialogues. This is turning out to be valuable inputs that can be incorporated in the script too, since she’s from Delhi herself. Her efforts are something the makers have happily accepted.”

Fukrey 2 also stars Ali Fazal, Manjyot Singh, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in lead roles, and is being directed by Mrigdeep Lamba.

Tags: richa chadda, fukrey

Lifestyle Gallery

Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli is batting in his prime, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said backing his instincts led to the turnaround. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
 

Facebook glitch reposts old statuses, photos without permission

A few people tweeted that the issue has something to do with the recent Facebook update on iOS
 

Russia declines Japanese dog diplomacy ahead of summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli makes 2016 even more special with record-shattering feat

Playing his 11th Test this year, Kohli took 17 innings to join the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Alastair Cook in the list of cricketers who have scored 1000 runs or more in 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

Too hot to handle: Meet the beautiful beach bride, Katrina Kaif!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Not without my consent

Still from the movie last tango in paris

Raees lands in controversy

A scene that depicts holy symbols during a Moharrum procession has upset the Shia community

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.

I'm affected but demonitisation will help in longer run: Shilpa Shetty

The Prime Minister, on November 8 had announced his government's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.

Shor Se Shuruat is an amazing concoction of seven short stories

Produced by HumaraMovie, a studio incubator co-founded by Vinay Mishra, Preety Ali and Pallavi Rohatgi, ‘Shor Se Shuruaat’ releases on 16th December 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham