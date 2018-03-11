Nepotism doesn't exist, Ranveer Singh best example of it: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh are yet to work together in a film.

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor on Saturday said she does not believe that nepotism existed, and that if the practice was prevalent, every star child would have gone on to become a superstar in the film industry.

The actor cited 'Padmaavat' star Ranveer Singh's example, saying the actor made it big in Bollywood on his own, without any familial ties.

"There are many superstars from yesteryear's and not all of their children are superstars. If nepotism exists, everyone would have been superstars and number one.

"But the fact that today Ranveer Singh, (who) does not have mother or father who is a superstar, out of sheer talent and hard work he is where he is today. I don't think nepotism exists," Kareena said.

She was in conversation with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on 'The Kapoor Clan: Films, Family and Feminism' with her sister actor Karisma Kapoor at the India Today Conclave here.

Karisma said being a star child was a difficult task as one has a legacy to live up to and, a pressure to exceed expectations.

"It is about talent, we maybe children or grandchildren of somebody, but once you are on the silver screen you are that part. When you have generations of actors and a huge legacy behind you, it is actually difficult for a star child to live up to it and succeed into this industry," she said.

The debate over nepotism started when actor Kangana Ranaut called director Karan Johar "the flagbearer of nepotism" on his chat show in 2016.

"Everyone can have their own opinion and we should respect all," Karisma concluded.

Their mother Babita and actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu's career took a back seat from films after they entered the Kapoor family.

But Karisma said that they were not forced to leave the movies, it was their "choice".

"This is the myth - be it my mum or Neetu aunty. It is their choice not to work, Geeta aunty and Jennifer chose to work."

Kareena said it was her sister and her who broke the stereotypes and went on to pursue a career in films.

"It took Kapoor girls to break the norms," she said.

"My father (Randhir Kapoor) has been very supportive. He did not help us, (or) recommend us. He opened the door and told us to fly," she added.