search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Nepotism doesn't exist, Ranveer Singh best example of it: Kareena Kapoor Khan

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2018, 9:27 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Actress says if practice was prevalent, every star child would have gone on to become a superstar in the film industry.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh are yet to work together in a film.
 Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh are yet to work together in a film.

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor on Saturday said she does not believe that nepotism existed, and that if the practice was prevalent, every star child would have gone on to become a superstar in the film industry.

The actor cited 'Padmaavat' star Ranveer Singh's example, saying the actor made it big in Bollywood on his own, without any familial ties.

 

Also read: Nepotism is a horrible thing, I am totally against it: Saif

"There are many superstars from yesteryear's and not all of their children are superstars. If nepotism exists, everyone would have been superstars and number one.

"But the fact that today Ranveer Singh, (who) does not have mother or father who is a superstar, out of sheer talent and hard work he is where he is today. I don't think nepotism exists," Kareena said.

She was in conversation with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on 'The Kapoor Clan: Films, Family and Feminism' with her sister actor Karisma Kapoor at the India Today Conclave here.

Also read:  Can we put a hold on this word 'nepotism', I've developed 'nepospasm': Karan Johar

Karisma said being a star child was a difficult task as one has a legacy to live up to and, a pressure to exceed expectations.

"It is about talent, we maybe children or grandchildren of somebody, but once you are on the silver screen you are that part. When you have generations of actors and a huge legacy behind you, it is actually difficult for a star child to live up to it and succeed into this industry," she said.

The debate over nepotism started when actor Kangana Ranaut called director Karan Johar "the flagbearer of nepotism" on his chat show in 2016.

"Everyone can have their own opinion and we should respect all," Karisma concluded.

Their mother Babita and actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu's career took a back seat from films after they entered the Kapoor family.

But Karisma said that they were not forced to leave the movies, it was their "choice".

"This is the myth - be it my mum or Neetu aunty. It is their choice not to work, Geeta aunty and Jennifer chose to work."

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor stir the nepotism debate again

Kareena said it was her sister and her who broke the stereotypes and went on to pursue a career in films.

"It took Kapoor girls to break the norms," she said.

"My father (Randhir Kapoor) has been very supportive. He did not help us, (or) recommend us. He opened the door and told us to fly," she added.

Tags: kareena kapoor khan, nepotism, ranveer singh, india today conclave
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Karan Johar don't want to talk about Kangana Ranaut's nepotism remark anymore?
Can we put a hold on this word 'nepotism', I've developed 'nepospasm': Karan Johar
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor stir the nepotism debate again
'It seems like we are criminals': Karan calls nepotism 'the awful word of the season'
Nepotism is a horrible thing, I am totally against it: Saif


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami demands thorough investigation into wife Hasin Jahan's allegations

"There have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly," said Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan's allegations. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Why is Xiaomi putting a notch in the top corner of the display?

With the selfie camera going up to a practical position, the user experience on the Mi MIX 2S could certainly improve by heavily.
 

Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami: Wife Hasin Jahan's claims shocking but will protect her and daughter

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March 2017 that she would not live to see 2018. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Samsung ditching in-display fingerprint sensor for Galaxy Note 9: Kuo

Samsung reportedly beleives that the in-display sensor may have a lot of issues, which cannout be affordable for the company's flagship Galaxy S and Note series devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Priya Varrier opposite Ranveer Singh?

Priya Prakash Varrier

Bollywood’s reality check

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in a still from movie Sui Dhaaga.

Prayer meet for Sridevi in Chennai

Sridevi

Shahid, Vishal to team up for third time?

Shahid Kapoor

Lara Dutta is back in business

Lara Dutta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham