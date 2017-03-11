'Subhash Ghai pissed on my shoes': Salman Khan in throwback interview

Mumbai: Salman Khan, Bollywood’s quintessential enfant terrible, has often been levied serious allegations of assault and debauched misdemeanours.

However, one would never expect the hunk to have been at the receiving end of it.

Salman Khan is said to have had a volatile equation with ace director Subhaash Ghai. Though they are said to have had a serious fallout, the twosome later collaborated on Subhash’s directorial, ‘Yuvvraaj’.

In an interview from 2002, when prodded on his alleged manhandling of his then girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan had put light into his sensational feud with Ghai.

“No. I have never beaten her. Anyone can beat me up. Any fighter here on the sets can thrash me. That is why people are not scared of me. I do get emotional. Then I hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall; I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologized to him the next day,” he had said.

“There are times when you do get out of control. That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, pissed on my shoes and grabbed me by the neck. I could not control myself. And see what happened. Next day, I had to go and apologize,” Salman concluded.

Well, this comes as a total shocker!